Board looks to allow Iowans with PTSD, Alzheimer's to use medical marijuana

The Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board is looking at whether to allow people with PTSD and Alzheimer's to use medical marijuana.

The board is discussing those petitions, as well as ones for people who suffer from opioid dependency and some intellectual disabilities. Right now, only patients with specific conditions and doctor approval for a state-issued card can buy products with cannabidiol, or CBD. They have a low limit of THC, the part of marijuana that causes a high.

Governor Kim Reynolds vetoed a bill earlier this year that would have changed the cap, saying it expanded CBD access too quickly.