Blustery winds return to the area

Temperatures took off this morning, but will level off in the 50s to lower 60s early this afternoon thanks to a passing cold front. The wind is also going to pick up from the west-northwest, gusting over 30 mph.

Clouds thicken this evening and the wind remains stiff into the night. Lows fall to near 40. Wednesday should still be windy in the morning, with the breeze relaxing some during the afternoon. It'll be a brisk day in the upper 40s to around 50 under a mostly cloudy sky.

Warmer weather quickly returns with highs well into the 50s Thursday, followed by 60s Friday into the weekend. We have a chance of a shower Saturday morning, followed by another chance of showers and storms Sunday into Monday.