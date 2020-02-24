Blustery winds return, along with areas of mainly light snow

The next winter storm still looks to largely bypass our area, brushing southeastern Iowa with the potential for heavy snow and the majority falling over western Illinois.

For today, plan on a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 40s. Southeastern Iowa may get a few light rain showers but that would be pretty limited. Later tonight, a chance of light snow begins to move in, continuing Tuesday into Tuesday night and wrapping up Wednesday. North and west of Waterloo, little to no accumulation is expected, with up to an inch along the Highway 151 corridor. One to three inches is expected closer to the I-80 area, and south of Washington has the best shot at over three inches. This could still shift, but the overall idea of less northwest, more southeast would remain the same.

Throughout the period, we'll have blustery northeast or north winds as high as 30 mph.