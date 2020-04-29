Blustery, cool wind Wednesday afternoon

The wind is the big weather story for the day. It'll be blowing from the north to northwest at 20 to 30 mph, gusting up to 50 mph. We may also have a few light rain showers pass by today. Highs are cool today, staying in the 50s in most spots. Clouds hang on most of the day, but we'll see some clearing begin late.

Thursday is another breezy one, although it won't be as bad as today. We'll have lots of sunshine, which will push highs well into the 60s. Friday also looks like a good day with highs again going far into the 60s. We might see a sprinkle or a little shower that day, mainly over northern Iowa.

Saturday should be the nicer of the days this weekend with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the 70s. Sunday has a chance of showers and storms, and that is followed by cooler weather next week as highs should stay mainly in the 60s.