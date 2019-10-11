Blustery Friday, freeze warning tonight

Our cold front has moved through eastern Iowa leaving behind much colder temperatures, gusty wind and occasional drizzle. A few flurries may also occur this morning as the cold, dry air squeezes out what little moisture is left. Plan on highs into the low-mid 40s today with wind chills in the 30s.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for tonight as lows drop to 32 or below for several hours. Cover your plants if you want to save them. This should largely bring an end to the problematic ragweed season as well, or at least improve things considerably.

The wind will continue into Saturday resulting in wind chills in the 20s through mid-morning. Thankfully, we'll have a fair amount of sunshine to start the day, though clouds are likely to build as the day progresses. Sunday, plan on similar temperatures with lighter wind.

Next week continues to look mostly dry as some mainly moisture-starved fronts push across the Midwest. Have a great weekend!