Blues & BBQ canceled in North Liberty for summer 2020

A popular eastern Iowa festival is one of the first to cancel for the summer, according to event organizers.

Blues & BBQ, scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020, has canceled its events for this year, according to the city of North Liberty. The festival cited the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the cancellation.

"We know our community will want to gather again when it is safe to do so. And we want to be here to help when it’s time to celebrate," Nick Bergus, communications director for the city of North Liberty, said, in a statement. "When it’s time for kids to play with each other again. When it’s time to gather with our friends and eat and drink and laugh."

The event is next scheduled to take place on July 10, 2021.

(KCRG is a sponsor of North Liberty Blues & BBQ)