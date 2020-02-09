Blues 'n' Buffett Chili Challenge raises money for local charities

Two eastern Iowa clubs hosted a chili challenge Sunday to support two Cedar Rapids charities.

This is the 20th year for the 'Blues 'n' Buffett Chili Challenge. It's put on by the Linn County Blues Society and the Isle of Iowa Parrot Head Club. This year, proceeds will benefit the Henry Davison Scholarship Program and Eastern Iowa Arts Academy. Organizers say it started out as a small event. This year, around 475 people tasted the 24 different chilis.

“We need to help our nonprofits, and these are two that we've evaluated and they do the right things for young people,” said Steve Springer.

Springer told TV9 that over the past two decades, people have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities.

