Blue Grass drive-in movie theater reopens with restrictions

Drive-in movie theaters are back open in Iowa, with restrictions. This includes the Blue Grass Drive-in theater, located about an hour from Cedar Rapids.

As part of the governor's proclamation, cars must park at least six feet apart, and there is a limited menu to reduce crowds at concessions.

The theater is also requiring employees to wear gloves and masks.

"This is a way the whole family can get out of the house, and do something other than sit at home and watch TV," Randy Lorenz, owner of the Blue Grass Drive-in said.

For the first time, the drive-in is also allowing customers to bring in outside food.

The owner says it's a way his customers can support other local businesses.

See the full story on WQADI’s website.