Blowing garbage concerns keep Linn County landfill closed on Wednesday

Strong winds will keep a local landfill closed due to safety concerns, according to officials with the Linn County Solid Waste Agency.

The landfill and resource recovery building, located at 1954 County Home Road in Marion, will be closed on Wednesday, November 27. This is out of an abundance of caution due to very high winds expected in the area.

Wind gusts are expected to reach or exceed 50 mph on Wednesday in much of eastern Iowa.

The landfill is also closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving but will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.