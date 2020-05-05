Blowing dust causes visibility issues on southwest Iowa roads

The National Weather Service advised travelers on Tuesday of a somewhat unusual phenomenon in Iowa that could impact their ability to see while driving.

The Omaha forecast office issued a statement saying that winds were gusting to 50 mph in southwest Iowa, causing blowing dust in parts of the state. Their area of concern included Interstate 29 between mile markers 1 and 35.

Traffic cameras from the Iowa Department of Transportation showed reduced visibility along Interstate 29 near an interchange west of Thurman. The National Weather Service said that visibility could be a mile or less at times.

Most of Iowa has seen relatively dry weather lately, and southwest Iowa near that corridor close to the Missouri River is still recovering from widespread flooding during much of 2019. This has left fields with less vegetation and ground cover to protect from blowing dust than usual.

Winds were expected to relax later on Tuesday evening.