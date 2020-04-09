Bloomsbury Farms to host "virtual adventure" to find the Easter Bunny

It's a few days early, but if you were in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, you might have seen the Easter Bunny hopping around town.

The Easter Bunny is traveling through parts of eastern Iowa, while social distancing and he's getting his picture taken at different businesses. On Thursday, he was visiting the Newbo City Market.

Bloomsbury Farms is calling it a "virtual adventure" and on Friday, when organizers post pictures, they are asking people to guess where the Easter Bunny has been.

Samantha Petersen, the Bloomsbury Farm Manager said, "We're always looking for ways to support local businesses like ourselves. It's a bummer that we had to cancel our breakfast with the Easter Bunny this weekend, but we weren't going to let that ruin our fun."

Those that enter the contest will go into a drawing for a 4-pack of passes to a farm festival and anyone that guesses the locations correctly will be entered into a separate drawing for a "big Bloomsbury prize."