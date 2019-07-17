Blood donations needed during slow summer months

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is greatly in need of blood donations right now.

The blood center said its donations typically drop during the summer, especially with so many people on vacation, but the patient need is still the same.

Anyone who donates to the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center through mid-September will receive a $10 gift card voucher, which can be used at Casey's, Amazon, Domino's Pizza or Dairy Queen.

The blood donated is used in hospitals around the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas.

"Whether it be a surgery or a trauma or a cancer treatment, those patients are in constant need of blood transfusions," said Michelle Catlett, recruitment development coordinator for Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

Anyone who wants to donate blood can call to make an appointment at a donor center, or just walk in.

Donor centers are located at 3001 Williams Blvd. SW in Cedar Rapids (319-362-0089), 4828 1st Ave. NE in Cedar Rapids (319-377-4355), 1801 2nd St. in Coralville (319-358-7750), and 4867 Asbury Rd. in Dubuque (563-585-2144).