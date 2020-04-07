Blood center seeking plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

The blood center that supplies all of Cedar Rapids hospitals with blood products said donations are doing well, but are now asking those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered to donate plasma.

A person donates blood in an undated file photo. (KCRG File)

Officials at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center said donors will have had to wait 28 days after recovering from the virus to make a donation. That plasma, which they say has a better capability to fight the virus, will go to people who are fighting for their lives in the hospitals.

While this isn’t a cure to the coronavirus, those leading the effort say it will help until a vaccine is created.

“In some areas of our country this is being done right now, and they are monitoring those patients and those results we don’t know yet," Amanda Hess, of the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, said. "I think we will be seeing soon in the next couple of weeks, especially for areas like New York where they’ve been doing this now for a little bit, will start seeing if this is having a positive impact. I know that the medical community is very positive about this being an option”

Hess says it isn’t certain yet when the first plasma donation appointment will be set up, but that already a number of people are showing interest.