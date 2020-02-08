"Bless this Dress" shop held in Walford this weekend

This weekend, high school students in the Walford area had a chance to try on prom dresses and accessories, and then buy those items at a discounted price.

Bless this Dress set up shop at the Walford Community Center. There, families could choose from more than 500 used prom dresses, listed at discounted prices.

Event organizers said most prices are negotiable because they want every girl to be able to go to prom.

"There's a range of people that have different budgets. I don't want a young girl to worry about not going to prom. If she comes here we can find a dress for her," Brei Holmes said.

Bless this Dress started in Iowa seven years ago.