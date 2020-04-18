"Blending" combines meat, mushrooms for delicious, nutritious meals

If you're looking for a little something to add flavor to your cooking, Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer has a suggestion with something called 'blending.'

What is The Blend?

The Blend is a simple cooking technique that combines finely chopped mushrooms with ground meat to make meals delicious and nutritious.

What are the benefits?

• Taste

• Increased vegetable consumption

• Decreased calories and sodium

• Extend portions

• Save money

What's the scale?

30% mushrooms in burgers, meatloaf or meatballs

40% mushrooms in ground meat dishes like tacos, burritos, or sloppy joes

70% mushrooms in one pot meals like chili

Mighty Mushroom Blended Burger

Makes 6 servings

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

½ pound mushrooms, any variety

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 pound ground beef

½ tsp. salt

6 hamburger buns

Directions

Finely dice mushrooms or gently pulse in a food processor.

In a skillet, warm 1 tablespoon oil on medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and cook for 5-7 minutes, or until golden brown.

Remove from heat and allow mushrooms to cool for 5 minutes.

Transfer mushrooms to a large mixing bowl with ground beef and salt, mixing until combined.

Cook burgers over medium-high heat (stovetop or grill) until the temperature reaches at least 160°F, about 5 minutes per side.

Nutrition information per serving: 180 calories; 10.2 g fat; 3.4 g saturated fat; 49.1 mg cholesterol; 280.6 mg sodium; 4.7 g carbohydrate; 0.4 g fiber; 0.8 g sugar; 16.8 g protein

Mushroom and Meat Tacos

Makes 6 servings (2 tacos each)

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided

½ pound white button mushrooms, ground of finely chopped

½ pound ground beef, pork, turkey or chicken

Salt, to taste

1 cup diced onion

½ Tbsp. minced garlic

1 Tbsp. chili powder

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

Black pepper, to taste

2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

Directions

Heat a frying pan over medium heat and 1 tablespoon add oil. Add mushrooms to pan and season with salt, to taste. Cook, stirring occasionally until most of the moisture has evaporated, about 8 to 10 minutes.

Add ground meat and season with salt, if desired. Sauté until the meat is cooked through, about 10 minutes.

Remove mushrooms and meat from pan and add remaining 1 tablespoon of oil to the pan. Sautee onions over medium heat until golden brown, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant.

Add mushroom and meat mixture back to pan and season with chili powder, cilantro, pepper and lime juice.

Serve with tortillas, salsa, avocados, cheese, shredded cabbage and fresh cilantro, if desired.

Nutrition information per serving (using ground turkey breast): 122 calories; 8 g fat; 1.6 g saturated fat; 27.9 mg cholesterol; 438.8 mg sodium; 5.2 g carbohydrate; 1.4 g fiber; 2.1 g sugar; 8.8 g protein

