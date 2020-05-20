Blank Park Zoo to reopen to members on May 22, general public on May 24

Blank Park Zoo says it will reopen to members at 9 a.m. on May 22, for those who have a reserved timed-ticket.

Timed-ticket sales will be available to the general public on May 22, for a May 24 general public opening.

This follows Gov. Reynolds' latest announcement that zoos can reopen with public health measures in place.

“Blank Park Zoo is ready for its next phase and we have a plan in place to welcome visitors back to the Zoo,” said Anne Shimerdla, president and COO of Blank Park Zoo.

The zoo said it will be implementing some enhanced measures for the first phase of its reopening, including:

Timed-Tickets for guests and reservations for Blank Park Zoo Members. Members are free, but need to reserve their date and time in advance. Instructional videos on how to purchase tickets will be available at BlankParkZoo.com. Please reserve your tickets before arriving at Blank Park Zoo. Anyone having issues purchasing tickets online should call 515-285-4722.

One-way path. A one-way Safari Trail has been created so guests can see most of the major animal habitats. Signs and painted animal footprints will help visitors distance properly.

Zoo Hours. Zoo hours will be 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The last admission will occur at 3 p.m.

Timed-Ticket Sales. Timed-ticket reservations for members will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020. General public timed-ticket sales will begin on Friday, May 22 for Sunday, May 24.

Masks. Blank Park Zoo is strongly encouraging every visitor age two and older to wear a mask, just as all Blank Park Zoo staff will be wearing a mask.

Enhanced Cleaning and Sanitation. Blank Park Zoo has installed additional hand sanitizer and will be cleaning and sanitizing touch points often per CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines.