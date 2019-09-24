Blank Park Zoo seal pup name announced after contest, vote

A female seal pup that was born in August now has a name after over 1,000 votes were cast.

The newborn seal pup, right, touches noses with another seal (Courtesy: Blank Park Zoo)

The Blank Park Zoo announced that the seal's name will be Lucy. The other name finalists, chosen by the zoo after people were allowed to nominate options, were Rose, Desi, and Penny.

“We are sure she has given us her ‘seal of approval' for the name," Ryan Bickel, zoo spokesperson, said. “Lucy is short for Lucille, and has been growing and is very vocal.”

Lucy can be seen by zoo visitors in a small pool in the back of the outdoor area for seals. She will eventually move to the larger pool.