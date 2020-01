Every year, a lucky animal at the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines predicts the winner of the Super Bowl, and this year it's Basu the red panda.

Basu picked Kansas City over San Francisco.

Staff at the zoo said he came out and walked right up to the box.

Each box is filled with bamboo and craisins and other treats for pandas, but they make sure they are filled equally.

Zoo officials say the animals have correctly picked 6 of the last 9 Super Bowl champions.