Blank Park Zoo is now open to the general public, at 20 percent capacity

The Blank Park Zoo is now back open to the general public. Yesterday was the first day non-members could visit the park since the start of the pandemic.

In order to practice social distancing, the park is only allowed at 20 percent capacity.

Employees at the zoo say they have noticed changes with the animals while keeping the zoo closed.

"And the other day when a plane went overhead, we have a lot of planes here because we're on the south side," Ryan Bickel said. "The lions were all looking up at the planes like, oh, there's something going on. You could tell that they were wanting to see, you know, interested normally they don't even pay attention to it."

