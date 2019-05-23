21-year-old Blank Park Zoo giraffe 'Zuri' has died

Iowa's Blank Park Zoo on Thursday said one of its elderly giraffes was humanely euthanized due to age-related health conditions.

Zuri was born in August 1997 at the Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City, Kansas before being moved to Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines in May 1998.

Zuri made a lasting impact on staff and guests through the many personal connections she made over the years. She had a big heart and wonderful personality and will be greatly missed," said large mammal supervisor Kayla Freeman.

Over the last few years, zoo officials said they were able to relieve some of Zuri's conditions with treatments including laser therapy, stem cell therapy and a special shoe she wore on her front hoof.

According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, a female giraffe has a median life expectancy of 19.4 years.

The zoo still has four other giraffes.