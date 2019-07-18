Blairstown man warns of fireworks dangers after July 4th accident

Independence Day is a night to remember for many Americans, filled with food, fun and fireworks.

But this year's Fourth of July was a day that Flint Stratton can't recall part of.

"I don't really remember much from there until the 6th,” he said.

The Blairstown resident was celebrating the day with friends and family in nearby Chelsea when he went to throw away a damaged firework.

"I took the cigarette out of my mouth, and the firework was in my right hand, and the ash or something fell onto it,” he said. “I heard the fuse. I went to throw it, and it blew. I didn't have no time to throw it, and it blew my hand off."

When he woke up a couple days and several surgeries later, Stratton’s body looked and felt different.

"I blew out both eardrums. I got a hole in an eardrum. It gave me a bunch of blood blisters all over my hands,” he said, adding that his chest was also cut up “like I got shot with a shotgun,” while he said his vision close up and far away is blurry.

But the worst of the damage is on Stratton’s right hand, where almost nothing is left of his fingers, with the exception of his intact pinky.

He didn’t even know he still had that finger until he peeled back the bandages wrapped around his hand.

“I found him yesterday, and I was like, 'Oh sweet!'" Stratton said.

Stratton is still in constant pain, though that pain is becoming more bearable.

"The hospital gives you a chart from 1 to 10,” he said. “I've been anywhere from 8 to 10 on the pain scale until about three days ago."

As Stratton prepared to finally head home Thursday from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, the formerly right-handed mechanic doesn't know what comes next for him.

“You can't really work on cars with one hand,” he said.

Stratton doesn't want people to give up fireworks entirely.

"Like, when I get out of here, I'm going to light probably $150 worth of fireworks off as soon as I get home,” he said.

He just warns them to be careful.

“It fun to light fireworks off and everything, but it's funner to keep the rest of your arm and your hands,” Stratton said with a laugh.