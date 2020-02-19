Blagojevich praises Trump from Chicago home after release

Former Illinois Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich gushed about Donald Trump a day after the Republican president commuted his sentence for political corruption.

Blagojevich spoke Wednesday outside his Chicago home, praising Trump throughout his remarks.

A large sign hanging on a porch of the home outside home expressed gratitude to the Republican Trump. It read, “Thanks Mr. President.”

The former governor walked out of a federal prison in Colorado on Tuesday after serving eight years of a 14-year sentence for wide-ranging political corruption and just hours after Trump officially commuted his sentence.