Blackout plates restocked in Johnson County

The Johnson County Treasurer's Office confirms to KCRG-TV9 it has restocked its supply of blackout license plates.

Due to popularity, the Iowa Department of Transporation sent supplies of the new plates to local treasurers' offices in order to save time, but several offices ran out, including Johnson County.

Polk and Story counties have had their supplies replenished, as well.

Linn County is still out of plates and expects to have more by Sept. 25, according to a recording from the treasure's office.

The popular plates were approved during the last legislative session. It had become the fourth most popular plate, next to the University of Iowa, ISU, and Goldfinch plates.