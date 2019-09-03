Blackout license plates available Tuesday at treasure's office

Starting Tuesday, drivers in Iowa get better access to the 'blackout' license plates that are becoming more common.

The new Iowa license plates feature an all-black design with white lettering. They were approved during the last legislative session, whose bills took effect July 1. (Courtesy image)

The new plates feature an all-black design with white lettering. They were approved during the last legislative session, whose bills took effect July 1.

Due to popularity, the Iowa Department of Transporation said it sent supplies of the new plates to local treasurers' offices in order to save time.

Anyone can go to their county treasurer's office and exchange their current plates for this black and white plate.

The new plate is already the fourth most popular alternate plate, behind the University of Iowa, ISU, and the Goldfinch plates.

Online orders are also available. Drivers are not required to purchase the plates.

Standard six-character alphanumeric plates are available for $35 while the personalized seven-character plates are sold for $60. Funds from the plate will go toward the Road Use Tax Fund, which funds various road and bridge projects through the state.

The new plates will not have the same letters or numbers as current plates.

Iowa Prison Industries is the manufacturer.