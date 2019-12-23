"Black Velvet, if you please" not just a song lyric in Iowa

If you hear "Black Velvet, if you please" at an Iowa bar, odds are you aren't hearing the Allanah Myles song. It's more likely an order.

The whiskey brand was the top seller in Iowa in fiscal year 2019, selling 160,791 cases, significantly more than the second-best-selling brand, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, which sold 108,693 cases. Black Velvet's sales jumped by almost 20,000 cases from last fiscal year.

Overall distilled spirits sales in Iowa rose 3.5% with more than 5.8 million gallons sold. Tequila saw the largest increase at 10%, while vodka remained the most popular liquor, followed by whiskey.

Black Velvet has been the top selling brand in Iowa since the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division began listing the top 50 selling brands in its annual report in 2012. In fiscal year 2018, it had its closest competition by percentage when Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey came within 8,000 cases of Black Velvet's sales.

Iowa distilleries accounted for a very small percentage of sales, accounting for just 37,675 cases of the 2.4 million cases sold in Iowa. Templeton was the top distillery in Iowa, topping $2 million in 2019. Cedar Ridge in Swisher was second with $1.7 million in liquor sales. No other distillery topped $1 million.

Among Iowa brands, Blue Ox Vodka from the Grimes-based distillery was the most popular, selling more than 12,000 cases. Templeton Rye Whiskey and Cedar Ridge Blended Bourbon were second and third, respectively.