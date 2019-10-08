Black Hawk County sheriff responds to Waterloo police chief's intent to run

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson is responding to Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka's intent to run for sheriff in the November 2020 election.

Trelka made the announcement on Facebook late Monday night.

In a statement from the Thompson for Sheriff campaign, Sheriff Thompson acknowledges that Trelka announced his retirement two weeks ago and also interviewed for Dunkerton's police chief position.

Trelka also serves as a Black Hawk County Supervisor. He would have to give that seat up if he is elected sheriff, but the sheriff says the fact the Trelka is also a supervisor causes concern.

"...there is very clearly a far-reaching conflict of interest now competing for another elected office within the county," the statement reads.

In the sheriff's statement, he recalls Chief Trelka's difficulties in 2016, when Waterloo Mayor Quinton Hart considered firing Trelka. The sheriff said he and Mayor Hart had private conversations about giving the chief more time to prove himself.

'“I guess no good deed goes unpunished”' says Sheriff Thompson regarding those efforts back in 2016," the statement reads.

The sheriff says the following in the statement:

“If Chief Trelka thinks he can do a better job, then he is more than welcome to run... but he had better get himself far better educated than he is right now on what this job entails and how to do it.” “I intend to run for one more term because my administrative team and are not done with the projects and lists of items we are still working on; as we recognize that long term change and improvement takes long-term commitment, persistency, and dedicated focus... not moving from one opportunity to the next, treating public service as a personal stepping stone. My campaign announcement will come later on. We’ll let the Chief show us what he’s thinking for a few months first” said Sheriff Thompson upon hearing the announcement.“I like competition and I look forward to a spirited campaign.”

Sheriff Tony Thompson is up for his fourth term.

Trelka was a police chief in Wisconsin before coming to Waterloo as chief in 2010.