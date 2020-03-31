Black Hawk County records community spread of COVID-19, preparing for more cases

Officials in Black Hawk County said the county has its first case of community spread of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, but are prepared in case of an increase in cases.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

As of Tuesday, Black Hawk County has seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths. Public health officials said that today's new case of the illness was the first in the county acquired from an unknown source, suggesting community spread is underway.

The county increased its threat status to "moderate," which indicates at least some degree of transmission in the county, from "elevated," which indicated cases in the county but no signs of transmission.

Health officials there say they are preparing for a surge of patients. A respiratory clinic will open in Waterloo on Wednesday to treat patients with symptoms of the new coronavirus, but people need to call ahead.

Sheriff Tony Thompson says because community spread is now a reality everywhere in Iowa, it's people's responsibility to continue social distancing whether they have symptoms or not.

"I think that there is still a segment of the population that is very naive to the fact that, or the assertion that 'this can't happen to me,'" Thompson said. "The unfortunate reality, and I think we're going to find this quickly now that we may be into this surge period, is that in the next two to three weeks, you're going to be hard-pressed to find someone who isn't personally impacted by this. Either knowing someone or having personally being impacted yourself by an affliction with the COVID-19 virus."

To put it simply, the county is asking people to focus, on "we" not "me", and how spreading the virus can put not just you, but your family at risk.