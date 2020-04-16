Black Hawk County announces first death in the county and an outbreak at Waterloo Tyson Foods

Thursday, Black Hawk County Health Officials announced the first death in the county related to COVID 19 and an additional 41 cases of the virus bringing the total number up to 150.

The increase in numbers is believed to be an outbreak at the Waterloo Tyson plant. The plant is still operating as normal despite a recent report from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that workers are coming in sick.

“Our increasing number is due to an outbreak in Tyson Foods Waterloo,” Dr. Nafissa Cisse-Egbuoyne

Dr. Cisse-Egbuoyne is the Black Hawk County Department of Public Health Director. She says the company reached out asking for advice on how to socially distance employees. She said her office visited the facility.

“We have witnessed the difficulties of social distancing and Tyson it’s a problem that I truly believe is very difficult for food production facilities so as I emphasize earlier we are working diligently with State and Tyson to efficiently address the needs of the Tyson employees”

Local elected officials will be discussing the plant at a meeting Friday with at least one of them temporarily close. Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson said he doesn’t want to point fingers at the meatpacking plant, but said businesses working under these conditions can be doing a better job.

“Today Blackhawk County is fighting an overwhelming battle against ever-increasing numbers due to an apathetic approach by a small few,” said Sheriff Thompson.

Dr. Cisse-Egbuoyne said the plant is ordering employees to wear masks while working and have put dividers between the workers to try and help slow the spread. She says this is the first manufacturing facility they have gone in to with this issue, but it won’t be the last.

“We’re working with through that process to go visit other plants like that,” she said.

Officials said they have spoken to the county attorney about legal actions in regards to the spread and closing businesses and were told it has to come from the state.

