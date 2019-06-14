Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office warning of phone scam

Authorities in Black Hawk County are warning residents of a phone scam where a man pretends to be a county deputy.

The sheriff's office said the caller identifies themselves as Sgt. Chad Hagarty, and in some cases, the caller ID shows the sheriff's office phone number.

The caller claims that the victim has a civil warrant that could turn into a criminal warrant if it's not taken care of over the phone. The caller says if the person hangs up without paying they'll be arrested.

The sheriff's office said this is a scam and should be reported to authorities. Warrants are not handled this way.