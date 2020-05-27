Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office to reopen for normal operations June 8

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office will reopen the business office for all operations beginning June 8, in accordance with approval by the Board of Supervisors for normal Courthouse operations.

Normal operations include jail inmate visitation, as well as other sheriff's office or jail business. All visitors will be required to wear masks.

However, the sheriff's office will continue to provide the same accommodations it had been over the previous two months, for anyone who is not yet comfortable returning to public areas. That includes conducting business remotely over the phone or online.

"We want to make this as easy as possible for our residents and they can choose if they wish to come in to the office in person or if they wish to continue using information technology from their home" said Sheriff Tony Thompson.

