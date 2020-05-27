Advertisement

Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office to reopen for normal operations June 8

(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office will reopen the business office for all operations beginning June 8, in accordance with approval by the Board of Supervisors for normal Courthouse operations.

Normal operations include jail inmate visitation, as well as other sheriff's office or jail business. All visitors will be required to wear masks.

However, the sheriff's office will continue to provide the same accommodations it had been over the previous two months, for anyone who is not yet comfortable returning to public areas. That includes conducting business remotely over the phone or online.

"We want to make this as easy as possible for our residents and they can choose if they wish to come in to the office in person or if they wish to continue using information technology from their home" said Sheriff Tony Thompson.

Latest News

Iowa

Investigation launched in woman’s death in Melcher-Dallas

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Thursday that police in Melcher-Dallas are investigating a woman’s death.

Iowa

Playgrounds in Cedar Rapids and Marion to reopen

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Playgrounds and other park amenities will reopen in Marion and Cedar Rapids on June 1st.

Iowa

Hearst Center for the Arts reopening June 9th

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls will be reopening to the public on June 9th.

Iowa

Dubuque Police will resume parking enforcement on June 1

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Dubuque Police stated Friday that all parking enforcement will resume on June 1st.