Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, jail prepares for coronavirus

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office said it will start medically screening and evaluating all arrestees immediately in response to the coronavirus.

The sheriff's office said its jail is being deep cleaned to defend against the virus within the jail population.

The jail staff has identified which inmates have compromised immune systems so they can be isolated and distanced if needed. There are also plans in place for isolating incoming arrestees to protect others during the potential incubation period for those screened as "concerning."

“We are releasing this statement to allow the public to recognize our on-going plans and continuing efforts for addressing the significant issues facing our agency, the public who will interact with our organization and to ensure that family members of our staff and incarcerated inmates are aware of our extreme efforts and forward-thinking and planning for this eventual issue facing our nation,” said Sheriff Tony Thompson.

Protocols and equipment are available to staff who might come in contact with a potential case.

“Obviously one of our major concerns is the continuity of operations and ensuring that public safety efforts continue. To that end, we have had conversations with our local law enforcement partners to ensure that coverage, cross-coverage, and cooperative efforts will allow for no disruption of emergency services should staffing become compromised as a result of this virus” Thompson said.

The sheriff's office said it is working closely with other law enforcement and health agencies to best prepare.

"More extreme measures, including discontinuation of jail visitation, jail programming, reductions in office hours and curtailing of other situations requiring face-to-face interaction are planned for and anticipated when conditions are considered appropriate for further isolation and distancing," a press release said. "More information will be released as it becomes available and is deemed appropriate."