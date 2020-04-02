Black Hawk County Sheriff: "Governor's proclamations are not optional"

On Thursday, Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson made a point to reinforce the idea that the Governor's proclamations are not optional, and they need to be followed, no matter the reason a person may have, to be out and about.

He stated, "There does seem to be this fraction of the community that is focused on these restrictions and the Governor's proclamations as some sort of riddle or a puzzle that needs to be solved or somehow creatively approached for circumvention. This is absolutely the wrong approach and it will eventually hurt the very people you are trying to find ways of helping."

Thompson went to say, if you don't have an extreme reason for being out, you shouldn't be.