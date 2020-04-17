Black Hawk County Officials call on Tyson Waterloo to voluntarily close its doors

19 elected leaders in Black Hawk County called on the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Waterloo to shut its doors to slow what they said is an outbreak inside the facility.

They said a recent jump in COVID-19 cases was because a number of employees at the plant are testing positive and there is a higher rate of people not coming into work.

"We ask that you voluntarily cease operations on a temporary basis at your Waterloo facility,” said Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz

Schwartz and 18 other elected officials pushed the state and Tyson to shut down for the time being sharing stories from employees on the inside.

"We haven't felt safe at work they're very concerned about the working conditions they work through breaks and don't get breaks,” said Democratic State Senator Bill Dotzler.

"I talk to [an] employee from Tysons on the phone who is related to me crying angry because they didn't tell her that somebody tested positive,” said Democratic State Representative Ras Smith.

Local leaders don't have a legal way to force them to close, that needs to come from the Governor's Office. Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds discussed her hopes to keep the plant open after a conversation with managers on what they're doing to try and social distance.

"They are using masks when they walk in the door and taking temperatures and there is a divider between workers,” said Governor Reynolds.

State leaders agree it isn't easy to social distance in many manufacturing facilities but said state-wide Hispanic and Black Iowans are testing positive at higher rates.

"When we look at the types of workers they employ, We look at COVID nationally we know it as a disproportional impact on minorities and those in underserved communities those on the lower side of the social-economic scale when you have that coupled with an outbreak where you don't have resources we have a primary care physician that's when it can compound and exponentially impact our community,” said Representative Smith.

By Closing the facility, the hope is it can be thoroughly cleaned and give some assurance to the workers on the inside.

"We're working to keep the pressure on,” said Schwartz. “Tyson needs to voluntarily shut the store or the governor needs to take action.”