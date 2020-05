The Black Hawk Bridge in Lansing will temporarily close next week for repairs.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is repairing the overflow bridges on Highway 82 over the Mississippi River.

During this time, crews will replace two deck panels between June 5th and the 15th.

To cross over the Mississippi, drivers will have to go north to LaCrosse, Wisconsin or south to Marquette, Iowa.

Electronic message signs will alert drivers of the closure.