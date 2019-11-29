Black Friday, Hawkeye game impacts local bar crowds

Black Friday shopping didn't stop Hawkeye fans from heading to local bars to watch the Iowa – Nebraska game Friday afternoon.

Blue 42 Sports Bar and Grill had a full house. The manager there says with the holiday, the Hawkeyes men's basketball game at 7 p.m. Friday, and the Hawkeye football game, they were prepared for big crowds. However, she was hoping for a morning game.

“I think the game with the changing of the time, usually it's at 11 am so people are already geared up they are ready to go they got shopping done and they come to the bar. with the change to 1:30 it kind of puts a damper on things because they go home they get relaxed and then they kind of want to stay at home,” said Terri Calinsky-Kacena.

This Friday will also be the last Black Friday football game for the next two years, because the Hawkeyes will play Wisconsin on a Saturday this weekend the next two years.

Calinsky-Kacena says they are anxious to see how that impacts them in the future.

