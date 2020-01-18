Bitterly cold temperatures overnight & through Sunday

Areas in our northeast zone may still see a few light showers throughout the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, snow chances will be minimal for everyone else in Eastern Iowa.

After the snow pushes out, the cold temperatures have slid in right after. Temperatures will continue to drop quickly through the evening into the single digits eventually falling below zero overnight. Because of strong northwest winds between 15-30 mph, gusting up to 40-50 mph, wind chills will be extremely cold. Expect wind chills to be 20 below zero through the morning hours Sunday.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of Eastern Iowa through Sunday afternoon. Frostbite could happen within 30 minutes, so make sure all skin is covered.

Wind chills will continue to still be 10-15 below zero throughout the day on Sunday with actual highs only near 4 degrees. Winds will still be from the northwest on Sunday between 15-30 mph.

Bitter cold continues through Tuesday before temperatures jump into the low 30s on Wednesday. Our next snow system at this point looks to be Wednesday through Saturday.