Bishop, other advocates show support for man seeking asylum in Cedar Rapids

A Bishop who represents more than 70 parishes was in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday to show support for a refugee.

Bishop Thomas Zinkula, left, Alejandro Guzman, center, and Father Guillermo Trevino, right, pray on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 (Jackie Kennon/KCRG)

Bishop Thomas Zinkula of the Diocese of Davenport serves 100,000 Catholics across Iowa. He was there with other advocates when Alejandro Guzman had to check in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE.

Guzman is seeking asylum in the United States. The 29-year-old Guzman is from Mexico, who says he is a kidnapping, trafficking, and torture victim. He spent the past 14-months detained near the United States - Mexico border. As part of that release, he had to check in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE.

People from the Iowa City Catholic Worker House and Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement Action were there to support him.

“He feels very happy, very fortunate, to be with all of you,” Guzman said, through a translator. “He feels like a very important person with all the support.”

His ankle monitor was also removed on Wednesday. Next, he said he's going to start working and will have to do another check-in with ICE in six months.