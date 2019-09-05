Birth control available to Iowans through Planned Parenthood mobile app

Planned Parenthood has announced an app available in Iowa that would allow female patients to access birth control without seeing a doctor.

Planned Parenthood Direct is an app, anyone can download on their phone. It offers 6 different birth control options. (KCCI)

It's called Planned Parenthood Direct and offers six birth control options, according to station KCCI. Anyone over the age of 14 can use it without parental consent.

Iowa is one of 27 states where the app is available.

"For a state like Iowa, where we have seen access to reproductive healthcare under attack, it's incredibly important," said Erin Davison-Rippey, the Iowa Planned Parenthood executive director. "It does not address the larger problems of access to reproductive healthcare here in Iowa, but it's a step in the right direction."

Several doctors have previously criticized birth control apps, but Planned Parenthood insists it's common practice and something that is available for many other health care needs.