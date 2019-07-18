Birds nest starts fire at Cedar Rapids home

Firefighters were busy early Thursday morning as they worked to put out a fire at a Cedar Rapids home.

Crews got the call just after 2:10 a.m. for a report of smoke at a home in the 700 block of Bever Ridge Court SE.

When crews got to the scene, they found light smoke on the lower level before seeing fire on the outside of the residence.

It turns out a birds nest on an exterior light fixture started the fire, according to the fire department.

The fire department removed siding from the outside as part of the overhaul process. The damage was confined to the area around the light fixture.

There were people home at the time, fire crews said. No one was hurt.