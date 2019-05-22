Billy Taylor Named to Iowa Basketball Staff as assistant coach

The University of Iowa Athletic Communications office announced Wednesday Billy Taylor has been named assistant coach on the basketball staff.

He'll replace Andrew Francis.

According to the press release, Taylor has 18 years of collegiate coaching experience which include head coaching at Ball State, Lehigh, and Belmont Abbey.

University of Iowa Head Basketball Coach Fran McCaffery coached Taylor as an assistant coach at Notre Dame, from 1992 to 1995, and has been on the same staff as McCaffery on three different occasions.

“We are excited that Billy Taylor is rejoining the Hawkeye basketball family,” said McCaffery. “Billy is the perfect fit for our team. He knows our program well, and has a wealth of coaching and recruiting experience. Billy is one of the most genuine and respected coaches in our profession. He will have an immediate impact with his passion for the game, and commitment to mentoring our student-athletes on and off the court.”

Most recently, Taylor was Iowa’s director of basketball operations for three seasons.

“I am humbled and honored to rejoin Coach McCaffery’s staff at the University of Iowa,” said Taylor. “My relationship with Coach McCaffery spans 30 years and continues to evolve with each step. I look forward to serving and mentoring the student-athletes in our program. I’m eager to tell prospective student-athletes about the amazing opportunities at the University of Iowa.”