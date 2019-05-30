Billboard honoring chickens killed in Fayette County crash now standing tall

The group known as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals--also known as PETA--has put up a billboard to pay tribute to thousands of chickens killed in a semi crash in eastern Iowa.

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on May 14, when a semi hauling 5,000 chickens rolled over into a ditch on Highway 18, about 1 mile west of West Union.

About 2,500 chickens were killed.

The billboard near the crash site shows a chicken's face with the words "I'm ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan."

"PETA's billboard pays tribute to their too-short lives and encourages motorists to help prevent tragedies like this one by keeping all animals off their plates," said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman in a statement.

Authorities said driver Tony Raske, 44, was cited for failing to maintain control. He and a juvenile passenger were treated on scene for injuries.