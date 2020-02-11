Bill would make pumping your own gas illegal in Illinois

Illinois drivers would be banned from pumping their own gas under a new proposal from a state lawmaker.

Lawmaker Camille Lilly, representing a Chicago suburb, proposed the bill last week but has not publicly elaborated on why she put forward the idea.

The bill would require gas station attendants be the only people who can operate gas pumps.

Right now, New Jersey is the only state that bans self-service gas pumps after Oregon repealed a similar law in 2018. New Jersey cites safety concerns from static or drivers leaving car engines running as reasons for requiring full-service gas pumps.