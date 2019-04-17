Bill would allow students to carry stun guns on college campuses

Iowa lawmakers approved a bill Tuesday allowing students to carry stun guns on public college campuses.

It is legal in Iowa for anyone older than 18 years old to carry a weapon producing a "non-projectile high voltage pulse" to immobilize a person. Lawmakers want to allow them at public colleges and universities, according to KCCI.

There is concern students may use the devices on each other for fun and not self-defense.

The stun guns included in the bill are available in stores and are not as powerful as the ones law enforcement officers carry.

The bill now goes to the Senate.