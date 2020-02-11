Bill to be considered by legislators targets Johnson County farm ordinance

A new bill in the Iowa House has at least one Johnson County supervisor feeling concerned since it would undo key parts of an ordinance the Board of Supervisors passed last year regarding rural land use.

A rural Iowa farm field on Monday, August 26, 2019. (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

Some farmers criticized the "Unified Development Ordinance" saying it is too restrictive. The bill in the legislature would bar counties from requiring applications from landowners before they build barns or large hog feeding operations or anything else intended for agricultural use.

Jerry Anderson with the Iowa Farm Bureau said he thinks the bill has widespread support from members of both political parties.

"Both parties of Democrats and Republicans have expressed a concern and have reached on what can they do to help us out and our desire all along is to work this out locally," Anderson said.

Lisa Green-Douglass, a Johnson County supervisor, said she thinks the bill is, "another piece of proposed legislation that chips away at local control."