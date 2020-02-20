Bill to ban conversion therapy on children in Iowa fails

It is now not likely that Iowa ill become the 20th state in the U.S. to ban conversion therapy for minors.

This comes after a House bill failed to advance in Des Moines this week.

The Republican-backed bill would have banned health professionals from practicing conversion therapy on LBGTQ youth.

Conversion therapy is a practice that tries to use force to change someone's sexual orientation or identity.

According to the bill, the Iowa Department of Human Services would have been responsible for stopping agencies from trying to identity change efforts.