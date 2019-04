One bill that is moving ahead would change election day. It is now on the governor's desk.

The bill requires absentee ballots to include a bar code that has shipping information. This issue came up in northeast Iowa last year when an Iowa House race had 29 absentee ballots without the right bar code so they weren't counted. That race had a difference of just 9 votes.

The elections bill also says polls will stay open until 9 p.m. on election day.