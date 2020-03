A bill that would make the honeybee Iowa's official state insect unanimously passed the Iowa Senate.

Iowa is one of two states without a state insect. Some beekeepers support the bill, saying it would help protect the honeybee population.

The Iowa Honey Producers Associations says beekeepers lost 50 percent of their hives last year.

Iowa has more than 45,000 bee colonies.

The bill now heads to the Iowa House.