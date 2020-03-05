Bill giving Iowa schools $100 million heads to Gov. Reynold's desk, adds $85M in state aid

An Iowa bill that would put about nearly $100 million dollars towards K-12 education now heads to the governor's desk.

The Des Moines Register Reports The Iowa House and Senate compromised on a 2.3% increase Wednesday.

The bill adds about $85 million dollars in supplements state aid. This falls below Governor Kim Reynolds' original proposal of about $100 million dollars in new funding.

The state's overall K-12 education budget is nearly $3.5 billion.

The agreement also includes funding for rural transportation and per-pupil state aid.

