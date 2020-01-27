Bill further limiting cell phone use by drivers advances to Iowa Senate committee

Iowa would join numerous other states in prohibiting drivers from using hand-held cell phones or other electronic devices under a bill that has advanced to a full Senate committee.

The bill drew no objections from other subcommittee members or lobbyists when it was introduced Monday. Current law prohibits the use of electronic devices to write, send or view messages while driving. T

he proposed bill goes further by prohibiting the use of any electronic communication devices while driving unless in hands-free mode.

The bill makes it a moving violation, which means it goes on a driving record.